Over the past few months, Britney Spears mostly uses her Instagram in two primary ways: sharing naked photos and discussing her conservatorship. She did a bit of both last night, offering up some new nude pictures and teasing her upcoming memoir. In her post, she wrote that her conservatorship was so bad that it has made her question God.

She wrote, “I’ve been playing the field … the business … the industry my whole life … that was of my own making … was it in God’s hands or mine ??? Or was it because I was close to God and he guided me ??? God knows I haven’t been perfect, but I do know this the consequences that were taken over me for never committing a crime a day in my life made me question God !!!”

Spears also noted that in general, she feels better now than she ever has, saying, “I’ve never been more happy in my life … in the past several months since it’s been over besides my miscarriage !!! My spirit feels lighter and I genuinely laugh and smile now and my eyes are hungry for more each day …”

She also addressed the reason she’s writing her book: “I want to share my story for one reason and one reason only … to let people know you’re not alone and trust me I KNOW if you’re going through something and you feel so distant from everything … it’s hard to confront your mind and say … oh you’re not alone … it’s easier said than done, but I need to share through it all.”

Find Spears’ full post below.