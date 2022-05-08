A few months after a judge ruled that Britney Spears’ conservatorship must come to an end, a report revealed that Britney Spears signed a $15 million book deal with Simon & Schuster for a “tell-all” memoir. While Britney has yet to speak about the specific terms of that deal, she has confirmed that she is indeed in the process of writing that book. In various posts, the multi-Platinum pop singer has opened up about her process with the book, including how she feels about certain memories when she reflects on them. In a more recent post, Britney revealed that the book will arrive at the end of the year.

“I want to talk about secrets!!!” Spears wrote in the post. “The secrets I’ve had to hold the past 15 years I will say are honestly paralyzing.” She continued, “I had so many complaints I wanted to share and bring up only to be told to keep shut … but wait isn’t that what a woman of intellect is supposed to do. Speak up, rise to the occasion make people think.” Britney then explains how it felt to watch the media and other people incorrectly tell her story.

“Then I started to get mad angry ALL THIS TIME !!!,” she wrote. “Then all the offers of money to tell my side of the story …and all the documentaries were trash! I’m sure that was ignition to move me forward but honestly I just wanted to spit in any persons face that came near me.”

She concluded the post by writing, “Sh*t maybe now I will need a conservatorship ?! I’m bat sh*t f*cking crazy JUST KIDDING … Well not really !!! But I said.. just do a book … the easiest way possible and considering my fear of people I might have to write them off for the next decade !!! Sitting down and sharing my story might not be the safest thing for anyone!!! My book comes out at the end of this year … Once it’s released not sure whats going to happen folks.”

