Britney Spears recently faced some tragic news: Last month, she announced she was pregnant, but a few days ago, she revealed she had a miscarriage. She wrote in part, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news.”

Spears has continued to post on Instagram since then and in one of her latest dispatches, she doesn’t specifically mention her lost pregnancy but does say she’s “definitely going through something in my life at the moment” and that music is helping her through it.

In the sub-two-minute video, Spears dances to Beyonce’s “Halo.” Her caption reads, “I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective … I shot this 2 months ago but when I look back, each song I danced to gave me a different feel … a different mood … a different story to tell … and I’m thankful for that escape … this song is pretty spiritual and I really enjoy dancing to it !!! Psss I know I’m dramatic and feeling myself but is it believable ???”

This came not long after Spears shared a Sex And The City screenshot of Carrie Bradshaw saying, “I am not in the mood to be with a bunch of people.” Spears wrote, “Unfortunately my mood these days … I honestly hope it doesn’t turn into years !!!!”

Elsewhere in Spears’ life, she recently noted she expects to release her tell-all memoir by the end of this year.