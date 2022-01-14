Earlier this week, Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears stopped by Good Morning America to discuss her and Britney’s relationship and to promote her upcoming book Things I Should Have Said. Jamie Lynn’s appearance was a tearful one as she declared her love for Britney, but the singer herself isn’t buying it. In a recent post to both Twitter and Instagram, Britney shared a lengthy message in response to her sister’s GMA interview, one she says left her “disgusted.”

Britney began and said that she watched the interview while dealing with symptoms of a 104-degree fever. “It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” she wrote. She went on to say that two things from Jamie Lynn’s GMA interview bothered her, with the first being her claim that Britney’s behavior was out of control. “She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time,” Britney wrote. “So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense [thinking and book emojis] ??? REALLY ???” Britney then mentioned the second thing she did not appreciate from the interview.

“Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs,” she added. “I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!! If you were me, you might understand asking for 13 years for remixes to go into a small venue show and on tours !!!!”

“Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!” Britney wrote later on in the message. She added, “I won’t be doing Instagram for a while. The media, this business has always been extremely hateful to me. I’ve given enough … MORE than enough. I was never given back ever what I want … They say in the the Bible “ask and you shall receive” …. uhhhhh not in my life.” Towards the end of Britney’s lengthy post, she wrote, “My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”

You can view the post from Britney above.