Britney Spears is clearly enjoying her newfound freedom after being released from the terms of her long-running conservatorship, enjoying her first glass of red wine and airing out her family’s last decade of dirty laundry. She’s also, apparently, enjoying pushing new boundaries now that those old ones have been removed — namely, in this case, the terms of Instagram’s explicit content policy. Spears’ latest post, captioned “Free woman energy has never felt better,” finds the pop star baring it all in a pair of nude mirror selfies, using some strategically placed heart and flower emojis to obscure her bits.

Spears’ social media has offered a font of insight into her mindset as she explores her autonomy; in one recent post, she wrote, “I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago. I needed to be my own cheerleader [shrugging emoji] !!!! God knows they weren’t… I’m not auditioning for anything !!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!! Yes … I will be my own cheerleader.” She also teased that a new song was “in the works” and unfollowed her younger sister Jamie Lynn to start the new year.

This isn’t the first time the singer has posted risque content to the ‘gram. Last summer, she posted another set of nude photos with similar emoji adornments to celebrate her vacation with partner Sam Asghari.