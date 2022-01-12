Things between Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn don’t seem to be great right now, as Britney recently unfollowed her on Instagram. Now, Jamie Lynn herself has addressed her and Britney’s relationship while promoting her new book Things I Should Have Said in a new Good Morning America interview today. Furthermore, some think one of Britney’s latest Instagram posts is a response to the GMA appearance.

In a clip teasing the interview that was shared yesterday, Jamie Lynn tearfully acknowledges her and Britney’s strained relationship and says, “I love my sister.” After that teaser was revealed, some interpreted Britney’s next post as being a response hinting that she will write a memoir of her own, as she shared a photo of a typewriter and captioned it, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”

During the interview, Jamie Lynn said she was “happy” when she learned that her sister’s conservatorship had come to an end and noted that she “took no steps to be a part of” the conservatorship. She also said she “went out of my way to make sure she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship,” later adding, “I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know… she has to walk through the door.”

In another clip from a more emotionally charged part of the interview, Jamie Lynn tearfully says of her and Britney’s relationship, “That love is still there, 100 percent. I love… I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that, so I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Britney has seemingly responded to Jamie Lynn and her book: Shortly after Jamie Lynn revealed her book’s title in October 2021, Britney posted on Instagram, “Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year [winking emoji] but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 … ‘Sh*t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ [laughing and shrugging emojis] !!!!” What do you guys think ????”