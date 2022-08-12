Britney Spears has one less ex-husband to deal with… for now. While ex Kevin Federline has been hogging all the headlines as of late as he airs out his grievances on Spears’ alleged shortcomings as a parent to their two sons, Spears’ other ex-husband Jason Alexander (no, not George from Seinfeld) — who famously filmed himself trespassing and stalking the pop star on her wedding day — has reached a plea deal in Ventura County. After recording his own ludicrous antics on Instagram Live, and nearly ruining Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari in the process, Alexander was sentenced to 128 days in county jail. But, he won’t have to serve any of them.

“Where is Britney,” Alexander could be heard frantically shouting in the video of him crashing Spears’ wedding day back in June. One of her security guards (who was later fired) testified, “He [Alexander] started reaching into his right pocket,” so he drew his weapon. It turned out Alexander only had a box-cutter on him. Rolling Stone reports that Alexander pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of aggravated trespassing and battery and that his felony stalking and misdemeanor vandalism charges were dropped.

Britney Spears’ ex, Jason Alexander, broke into her house and stormed inside her wedding venue before her wedding ceremony on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/tiRbXBoAnJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 9, 2022

The judge in the case ruled that Alexander had already served the time from his 128 day sentence, since he had already spent two months in custody and got double credit for “good behavior.” It appears to be a solid plea deal for Alexander, who won’t have a felony on his record for this one.

Alexander and Spears were married for a total of 55 hours in 2004. Not exactly a lasting marriage for the childhood friends. But that makes one less ex-husband that Spears has to deal with at the moment.