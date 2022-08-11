Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were briefly married for two years, from July of 2004 until Spears filed for divorce in November of 2006. Even though they were only married for a short amount of time, the two of them had two sons together: Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. In April, Britney announced that she was pregnant with her first child with new beau Sam Asghari. And despite Spears announcing that she subsequently had a miscarriage , a war of words has slowly started to build between her and Federline, as it relates to their two teenage sons. Here’s what’s happening now with Britney Spears and Kevin Federline.

What’s happening with Britney Spears and Kevin Federline?

Back in April, Spears accused Federline of not being a supportive father during her pregnancy with Sean and Jayden. It took a few months for Federline to craft a response, but when he did it was equally as scathing. In an August interview with the Daily Mail, K-Fed said that their sons were distancing themselves from Britney because of their mother’s racy (and often nude) Instagram posts. “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” Federline said. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

After seeing these comments from Federline, Sam Asghari came to the rescue of his wife Britney Spears saying that her Instagram posts are “harmless.” Asghari said these claims were false and added, “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.” He added Spears “has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt, wich [sic] is quite modest these days,” going on to note, “Eventually if not already they will realize their mothers choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom. There is nothing to be [embarrassed] about just lots of things to be proud of.” Britney added that she was “saddened” by Federline’s “hurtful” words.

Seemingly backed into a corner, Federline went back on the offensive and sent videos to TMZ of Britney arguing with her sons. But the videos seemed like rather innocuous arguments with teenage boys over things like wearing shoes when out in public and getting their phones taken away. Although Spears issued another statement saying that her boys were “hateful” towards her when they visited, chalking it up to their teenage years, but also admitting that she might have been a bit of an overbearing parent.