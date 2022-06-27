On Britney Spears’ wedding day to Sam Ashgari earlier this month, her ex-husband Jason Alexander trespassed onto the property hours before the wedding ceremony was to begin. We reported on footage that surfaced of Alexander entering the house, frantically shouting “Where is Britney?!” while being followed by security guards. At one point in the first video that TMZ posted, Alexander can be heard saying, “Hey, I can trespass, y’all don’t gotta have a gun.” And now, new details have emerged according to a Rolling Stone report with comments from the security guard’s testimony — whom Spears reportedly fired after the incident — at a preliminary hearing in Ventura County where Alexander is being charged with felony stalking, and more.

According to the security guard, Richard N. Eubeler, he and Alexander were at a standstill of sorts in front of Spears’ locked bedroom door. “He started reaching into his right pocket,” Eubeler said, “I drew my weapon and held it to my chest.” This seems to explain the exchange we referenced above, where Alexander told the guard that a gun wasn’t necessary. Eubeler eventually got Alexander out of the house, but then testified that Alexander punched him in the chest when he was trying to get back into the house. Eubeler also said that he and his team had seen Alexander “lurking” around the property on both May 28th, and June 8th, the day before the wedding, and had told him to stay away.

Alexander definitely seemed unhinged as he paraded around the property desperately looking for Britney. Along with the felony stalking charge, he’s also facing charges for misdemeanor battery and trespassing. He has pled not guilty to all of the charges. Meanwhile, Captain Cameron Henderson of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Dept told Rolling Stone that Alexander had a knife on him at the time, but that it, “Was in no way involved with the incident.”

Britney Spears’ ex, Jason Alexander, broke into her house and stormed inside her wedding venue before her wedding ceremony on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/tiRbXBoAnJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 9, 2022

As for Britney, Eubeler testified that “she was very upset and wanted everybody to leave the property.” And being “upset” seems like a beyond reasonable response to this incident considering she was about to get married. Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, told Rolling Stone that, “This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe and she was a stunning and happy bride.”