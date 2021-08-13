On Thursday, a report from TMZ revealed Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears would reportedly step down as conservator of her estate. The publication added that Jamie’s lawyer is filing the necessary paperwork that states he is willing to resign from the role and blames his decision as a result of him being the “unremitting target of unjustified attacks” from her fans and the #FreeBritney movement. But according to NBC News, that is not the case just yet.

NBC News reported on Thursday that Jamie Spears is “willing to step down” as conservator of his daughter’s estate, but will only do so “when the time is right.” His team delivered a clarifying statement after many believed the initial documents from Thursday’s filing meant that Jamie would immediately step down as conservator.

“Mr. Spears continues to serve dutifully, and he should not be suspended or removed, and certainly not based on false allegations,” documents filed on Thursday read. “Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court.” The filing also claimed that a petition from Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart to have him removed is filled with many falsehoods.

Jamie also expressed an interest in working with the court to ensure a smooth transition out of his role.

“So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator,” the documents read. “Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests.”

Britney and her lawyer have expressed their desire to end the conservatorship altogether rather than look for a new conservator to replace Jamie.