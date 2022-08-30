Yesterday, a 22-minute recording was shared that consisted of Britney Spears further breaking down the experience of her conservatorship. It has since been taken down, but the information she divulged remains public, such as her discussion about what gave her hope during such an awful experience.

“I started to get a spark back,” she said on the recording, discussing the making of her last album, 2016’s Glory. “I think producing and making music… I got the fire back in my eyes for some reason,” she said. She continued, “It was really tricky because I had to just play this role that everything was OK all the time and I had to go along with it because I knew they could hurt me.”

Sadly, that was temporary. Things fell apart when she began her rehearsing for her Las Vegas residency Domination in 2019, when she got sent to a facility. “I was supposed to say on my Instagram the reason why was because my dad is sick and I need treatment,” she said. “I didn’t want to ever go there, I remember my dad calling me on the phone and I was crying, and I was like, ‘Why are you guys doing this?’”