Now that Britney Spears is officially out of her conservatorship, she has more personal freedom than she had in the years she spent bound by the legal arrangement. She’s been enjoying herself so far, as her first post-conservatorship weekend was “amazing” and she noted, “I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!!” Now that #FreeBritney has resulted in a free Britney, the singer is looking forward to doing some things she wasn’t able to do before, like have another baby.

On Instagram yesterday, she shared a photo of a baby standing on its toes and wrote, “I’m thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure.”

This comes after Spears said in court this summer that she couldn’t get pregnant because she was being forced to keep an IUD in her body. She said, “All I want is to own my money… and for this to end… and for my boyfriend to be able to f*cking drive me in his car. And honestly, I want to be able to sue my family.” She continued, “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out. I feel ganged up on. I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone. I want to be able to get married and have a baby.”

Spears has been eager to talk about her conservatorship lately, and in another Instagram post from yesterday, she suggested that she’d like to have a deep-dive conversation about it with Oprah.