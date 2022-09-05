It remains to be seen where Elton John and Britney Spears’ new single “Hold Me Closer” will debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On other ranks, though, the song is seeing some early success, which Spears celebrated with an Instagram post this weekend.

On Friday (September 2), Spears wrote, “Thank you to my fans for making my song number one for a week now !!!”

It appears Spears may be referring to the daily Worldwide iTunes Song Chart (which tracks Apple iTunes music store downloads). “Hold Me Closer” first reached No. 1 on August 26, remaining at No. 1 until August 31. It took a couple days away from the top spot before returning to No. 1 on September 3. As of the latest chart (September 4), “Hold Me Closer” remains on top and has been for eight total days.

Meanwhile, “Hold Me Closer” debuted at No. 1 in Australia, No. 2 in Ireland, No. 3 in the UK, and No. 4 in New Zealand. The tune has also been No. 1 for two weeks now on the UK’s The Official Big Top 40 radio chart show. As for the US, the top 10 spots of the Hot 100 chart are usually revealed on Mondays, but this week’s chart unveiling may be delayed to tomorrow (September 6) due to the Labor Day holiday today.