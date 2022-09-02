Britney Spears’ Instagram has been deactivated for a short while now, during which time she has instead been more active on Twitter. Now, though, Spears has returned to Instagram and in her first post back shared last night (September 1), she addresses her sons Jayden and Preston, telling them about her nude photos, their father Kevin Federline, motherhood, and more.

She starts, “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be … to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bullsh*t I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship !!! Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me …”

Spears also noted of Federline, “I helped your father who hasn’t had a job in 15 years … I assume it is easier for you guys not to have someone check on you to make sure you’re doing your homework !!!! I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed every day benefits your daily life at 15 and 16 to partake in a VERY COOL GENERATION !!!”

Read Spears’ full post below.