Britney Spears has made it clear she is not on great terms with her sister Jamie Lynn at the moment, as she has on multiple occasions taken to social media to call her sister out for alleged misdeeds. The latest of those came yesterday, as in a now-deleted post (that was preserved by Pop Crave), Britney apologized for referring to Jamie Lynn as “scum” before throwing some more criticisms her way.

The post starts, “I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home ??? It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad !!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!! It’s scary !!!”

She then detailed an alleged incident in which Jamie Lynn and her and Britney’s father Jamie mistreated her while she had a broken foot. She also claimed Jamie Lynn never let her hold her baby.

Britney concluded by alleging that the timing of Jamie Lynn’s public statements about her is poor, writing, “You have the right to tell your story but honestly the timing … right when people are just counting down the the seconds until I do something wrong, you come out and literally say hurtful things about me lying that’s being so unsupportive and it’s kind of insane … I’m honestly wondering if this is all a joke and you’re testing me because this is so far from you it’s not even funny.”

“I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home ??? It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad !!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!! It’s scary !!! You and dad pushed me in the corner about my broken foot and you guys were poking at it … I felt ganged up on so I said ‘shut the f*ck up !!!’ I never stick up for myself, so you were shocked !!! All you said was, ‘dad was poking at your foot, I never touched you !!!’ … you then went into the closet and screamed like a drama queen for like an hour and I was confused ??? Aren’t I supposed to be the one screaming ??? I never screamed at you in front of anyone what you don’t know is that when you were screaming and yelling in Mom’s closet, one of the kids came out and said to me, ‘You need to go say you’re sorry to momma!!’ FOR WHAT ??? I didn’t do anything !!! Let’s not even start about how you would never let me hold the baby … momma’s mouth dropped because you would never say anything you would just yank her out of my arms !!!! You acted like you owned that household and I’m sorry you were too much … I know dad has taken a back seat because he doesn’t do the conservatorship anymore so I guess you’re feeling that your little sassy ass can boss them around, but I’m here as your older sister to keep it real with you and put you in your place !!! You have the right to tell your story but honestly the timing … right when people are just counting down the the seconds until I do something wrong, you come out and literally say hurtful things about me lying that’s being so unsupportive and it’s kind of insane … I’m honestly wondering if this is all a joke and you’re testing me because this is so far from you it’s not even funny.”