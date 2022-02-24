For quite some time, Britney Spears has used her Instagram account to air grievances. She’s used it to discuss her former conservatorship, which lasted 13 years, as well as her relationship with her sister Jamie Lynn. It’s become a diary of sorts for the singer, and in a recent post, she used her account to go after her former business management firm Tri Star Sports & Entertainment and her former business managers Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill.

In an Instagram post she shared on Wednesday, Britney said that before “they sent me away” to a treatment facility, Tri Star brought her into their offices. “The swanky suited up b*tches … SO NICE with their ‘We are here to make you feel SPECIAL’ [thumbs up emoji],” she wrote, before specifically calling out her former business managers. “I had lunch with Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill … they said ‘Britney, look at your picture on the wall!’ With a huge black and white framed picture in the hall of their office !!!!! Kate Beckinsale was there too !!!!! They sucked up to me and ‘made me feel special’ … RIGHT …. Ha those same b*tches killed me a week later !!!!”

Britney added that her father Jamie Spears “worshipped” Taylor and Greenhill and claimed he “would have done anything they asked of him.” She concluded, “Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me !!! I lived through all of if and I remember all of it !!!! I will sue the sh*t out of Tri Star !!!! Psss they got away with all of it and I’m here to warn them every day of my precious life !!!!”

Britney’s post comes after she reportedly signed one of the biggest book deals ever.