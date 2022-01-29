Last week, Britney Spears filed a cease and desist letter against her sister Jamie Lynn and her now-released memoir Things I Should Have Said. The book is at the center of a public back-and-forth between the siblings, and now that it’s become a best-seller, Britney hopped on Instagram to once again slam it and its author.

“National best seller ???? DUH,” Britney wrote with an eye-roll emoji under clips of conversations about the book that took place on two TV shows: The Real and The Talk. “The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!! My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bullsh*t !!!” She added, “But what these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!! I’m just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is !!! Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all.”

“The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk sh*t but your f*cking lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas,” Britney continued, referencing Jamie’s claim in the book that Nikolas, who starred on Zoey 101 with her shared harmful rumors about her on the set of the show. “I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!”

The singer concluded her message by writing, “I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”