Britney Spears is fed up with her younger sister answering interview questions about her, telling her as much in a long post on Instagram before ultimately deleting it. Screenshots are forever, though, so fans were able to preserve the pop star’s thoughts, in which she admitted that Jamie Lynn’s interviews and general attitude through her rough times really hurt her. She also deplored Jamie Lynn’s attitude and behavior toward their mother, saying, “She should have WHIPPED YOUR ASS.”

Britney Spears addresses Jamie Lynn's interviews about her, recalls Jamie Lynn disrespecting their mom: “Poor Mamma took it too just like l did in the end… She worshipped you too much I know but if you came out of my stomach I would have popped the sh*t out of your little ass” pic.twitter.com/oUiyJg08tJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2022

The two sisters have been going back and forth ever since Jamie Lynn appeared on Good Morning America to promote her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Asked about her relationship with Britney, she said, “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that, so I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.” Britney took issue with this characterization of their relationship, posting that she was “disgusted” by the interview and her family, writing, “My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”

Jamie Lynn rebutted in her own Instagram post, denying that her memoir addressed Britney much at all, while Britney followed up with more posts claiming ill-treatment by her family. “You say you love me … yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most!!” she wrote in one. In another, she wrote, “I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f–king faces !!!!!” Britney has since issued a cease-and-desist against her sister’s memoir in the hopes of curtailing future interviews, and deleted most of her Instagram posts addressing the feud.