Britney Spears Addressed Her Famous Justin Timberlake Break-Up, And He Responded

From 1998 to 2002, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were one of, if not the, highest-profile couple in all of entertainment. Their sudden break-up was apparently a messy one for a number of reasons, and in the time since, Spears hasn’t spoken much about it. Now, though, she decided to address it in a new Instagram post.

Yesterday, Spears shared a video of herself dancing to Timberlake’s 2018 single “Filthy,” and in the caption, she called her and Timberlake’s split “one of the world’s biggest breakups.” She also wrote about the respect she has for Timberlake’s musical abilities, saying, “This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days !!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored. PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD !!!!!!”

Timberlake himself took to the comments, responding with a crying laughing emoji and three raising hands emojis.

Spears later uploaded another similar video of herself dancing to “Filthy.” As of this post, the first video has over 2.6 million views, and the second has topped 2.1 million.

Spears has remained active online during the ongoing pandemic. Last month, for example, she jokingly/mistakenly claimed to have run the fastest 100-meter dash of all time.