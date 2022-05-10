A couple weeks ago, Britney Spears went on a brief social media hiatus and since her return, she’s been firing on all cylinders. She revealed hundreds of poems she wrote mysteriously disappeared, she declared her memoir is coming out this year, and she got naked for a photoshoot with her dog. Spears regularly shares risqué photos of herself, but her latest are her most revealing yet.

Last night, over the course of three posts spread out over a few hours, Spears shared 12 photos all of the same pose (with minor variations in her stance): a fully naked Spears standing, facing the camera, with her hands covering her breasts. She uses heart emoji overlays, seemingly made as small as Spears was able to make them, to conceal herself below the waist. The pictures are similar to the nude beach photos she shared in February, but while those ones don’t show anything below the hips, these ones feature her whole body.

In the first of the posts, Spears wrote, “Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation ???” She added in the second post, “Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick !!! Photo dump before there was a child inside me !!!”

Find Spears’ posts below.