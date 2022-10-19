Britney Spears
Britney Spears Shared A Nude Thirst Trap With A Vague Announcement About A Movie Premiere

Next month, it will be a year since Britney Spears’s conservatorship was officially terminated. A lot has happened since then: She released a song with Elton John called “Hold Me Closer,” she showed off a new haircut, and she’s opened up about her trauma.

Today, though, she shared what appears to be good news on Twitter. With a naked picture of herself, only not explicit because of her hands doing the work of censoring, she wrote: “I have a premiere for a movie this week ‘THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY PUSSY’ !!!!” This is exciting, though there is no real information about this movie at all. Hopefully this will be clarified soon! Either way, the photo definitely caught many people’s attention.

To celebrate the fact that it’s almost been a year since the end of her conservatorship, she took to social media to celebrate. “Hi, so it’s been a really long time since I’ve spoken to you guys,” she said in a video. “It’s been just eight months since my conservatorship of 15 years has been over. And I’m in Mexico right now and it’s really hot and […] joy to you all.” The video then cut to clips of Spears at what looks like some sort of street fair, hanging out with a small monkey whose owner named it Justin Bieber.

