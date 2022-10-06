On October 4, Britney Spears shared an Instagram post teasing her new short haircut, writing, “I cut all my hair off … I don’t want to show it yet !!!” In the video, Spears wears a hat while striking poses on the beach, but it appears her hair now falls on or above her shoulders. For context, in recent posts (like this one from early September), Spears’ hair extends to around halfway down her torso.

It appears Spears’ new do wasn’t well-received, as Spears noted in a follow-up post.

Yesterday (October 5), Spears addressed the reaction to her hair, writing, “I was inspired by Khloe Kardashian’s hair so I’m working on deep conditioning it today !!! They say nothing is impossible !!! Well I do nothing every day … I know. That was lame … either way I was shocked to see how many comments there were under my post l did yesterday. I looked and good god people are absolutely hateful !!! It saddens me to realize a person who watches something on Instagram that doesn’t even know me takes the time to even comment and say such hateful words !!! What a sad life !!! Yes I’m sensitive so it hurt my feelings.”

As for the comments, some implore Spears to put on sunscreen while others discuss her mental health, and overall, many of them don’t have a positive tone.

Find both aforementioned posts below.