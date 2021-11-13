After thirteen years, Britney Spears is finally free. Today a judge ruled that the conservatorship that has been controlling Britney’s person and her estate be terminated. “The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” ruled Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny “Effective today, with the caveats I mentioned, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated.” Though some people have only recently been made aware of Britney’s situation, this ruling has been a long time coming.

The #FreeBritney movement began to pick up steam after the pop star refused to continue performing as part of her ongoing Vegas residency. A second wave of the movement crested in 2020, and reached a peak when The New York Times released a documentary called Framing Britney Spears that began to dive behind the scenes into legal underpinnings of her conservatorship.

Recently, Britney spoke publicly about the circumstances of her situation, and her moving testimony along with other damning evidence led to a judge suspending her father from the legal team that controlled her conservatorship. That was a big win for Spears, but today’s termination is the final step toward freedom.