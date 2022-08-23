In some ways, things are looking up for Britney Spears; She’s out of her conservatorship, she recently got married, and she’s releasing a new song with Elton John in a few days. Through it all, though, Spears’ past traumas are still impacting her, so much that she apparently cries herself to sleep “most nights.”

That’s what Spears wrote in an Instagram post yesterday (August 22), starting with talk of social media before continuing, “I do try and post me looking my best or what it may seem to be the good life … well the truth is, my spirits are better but I will forever be traumatized by my past experience for life … there is no way to fix me, my emotions and my sensitivity … therapy, all of it !!! I think I will need some sort of miracle for my emotions. My life is by no means picture perfect … I cry myself to sleep most night … I’m insecure as hell.”

Find Spears’ post below.