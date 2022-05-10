Britney Spears has been making it a habit lately of posting provocative naked (albeit censored with emojis) photos of herself on her Instagram feed. Why not? It’s her body, she’s expressing herself, and clearly feeling empowered in doing so. Last night, Spears posted a new round of a dozen nude photos on Instagram. “Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation ???,” she commented on the first of three posts, which had heart emojis over her private parts.

Trouble is, people on the internet have been critical of her posts, citing her responsibilities as a mother, and that perhaps showing some skin on social media makes her a questionable mother. Or worse, commenters are claiming that these photos are proof that she needs to be back in the arresting conservatorship that she was just freed from. Look folks, this is just poppycock and classic internet entitlement. Heck, Hilary Duff’s Women’s Health naked cover dropped today, and she’s not dealing with the backlash that Spears is, proving once again, that people just won’t leave Britney alone.

On the flipside of this, fans have are defending Britney’s freedom of expression by comparing her to Kim Kardashian, and the contrasting responses that Kardashian — a mother of four herself — gets when she poses nude on social media. “So Kim Kardashian can do this, but Britney Spears can’t?” read one tweet laying out two very similar photos of each.

“Kim Kardashian have 4 kids and she posts naked/sexy photos and everyone loves her and applauds her, but Britney posts something like that and needs help or the conservatorship ??? .WHY IS THIS HAPPENING IN 2022 ????” one user posted.

A reply to the tweet from @BSpearspromo read “Because once people get it in their head that they know what your mental illness is, you’re never a person to them. Britney deserves so much better.”

And this is the pitfall of celebrity, that people think they have a good grip on someone else’s life.