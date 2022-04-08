As Britney Spears gets to work on writing her book, she has been especially open on Instagram when it comes to criticizing her family and discussing what her life was like during her conservatorship, which she did more of yesterday on Instagram (as Billboard reports) in a now-deleted post.
In the post, Spears notes she wasn’t allowed to “go to a spa,” “drive my own car,” and “walk out my front door.” She also claims she was held “in a chair for like 10 hours a day.” Spears also wrote, “Thanks to nobody but me for realizing taking all the freedoms that give a woman confidence is not only wrong … it’s immoral !!!!”
She also wrote that driving again has given her a newfound sense of freedom, saying, “it is EYE OPENING the psychology in still being able to drive alone the past year !!! I don’t feel like an old helpless lady anymore !!!”
Read Spears’ full post, which features an abundance of middle finger emojis, below.
From Britney’s latest Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/bjYg4YKYDD
— Alan Chodorowski (@AlanBogucki) April 7, 2022
“When you finally can drive alone …..and keep going !!!! Thanks to nobody but me for realizing taking all the freedoms that give a woman confidence is not only wrong … it’s immoral !!!! My family HAD NO IDEA not allowing me to go to a spa … drive my own car … walk out my front door was wrong … and they definitely had NO idea that it was completely wrong to hold a woman in a chair for like 10 hours a day !!!! Since I’ve had TO UNDERSTAND THEY WERE “INNOCENT” AND DIDN’T KNOW …. well I have a message from me to you … this little bunny says [middle finger emojis] !!!!! Pss … family and friends … it is EYE OPENING the psychology in still being able to drive alone the past year !!! I don’t feel like an old helpless lady anymore !!! THANK YOU for giving me what I so hardly worked for … a life … freedom … character through confidence !!! Although not one person put a hand out … I got to SAY IT AGAIN TODAY and honestly probably until the day I die but unfortunately now that the bunny ME is alive … I’m not going anywhere so send all that love right back [middle finger emojis] Thank you Jesus for understanding the aliveness I feel with God speed !!! Thank you for allowing me to wake up today and remember my value and worth !!! Although that is 100 percent a threat at this time because I was manipulated in believing I wasn’t valued !!! So now that I know and I believe we are all starting to understand a LITTLE BIT BETTER … guess what [middle finger emojis] I have one little message for you … do you know this number ??? Do we NOT KNOW ????”