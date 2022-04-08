As Britney Spears gets to work on writing her book, she has been especially open on Instagram when it comes to criticizing her family and discussing what her life was like during her conservatorship, which she did more of yesterday on Instagram (as Billboard reports) in a now-deleted post.

In the post, Spears notes she wasn’t allowed to “go to a spa,” “drive my own car,” and “walk out my front door.” She also claims she was held “in a chair for like 10 hours a day.” Spears also wrote, “Thanks to nobody but me for realizing taking all the freedoms that give a woman confidence is not only wrong … it’s immoral !!!!”

She also wrote that driving again has given her a newfound sense of freedom, saying, “it is EYE OPENING the psychology in still being able to drive alone the past year !!! I don’t feel like an old helpless lady anymore !!!”

Read Spears’ full post, which features an abundance of middle finger emojis, below.

From Britney’s latest Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/bjYg4YKYDD — Alan Chodorowski (@AlanBogucki) April 7, 2022