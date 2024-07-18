Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s feud has so far dominated the summer, but now there’s a potential new one brewing, between Britney Spears and Ozzy Osbourne.

On the July 16 episode of The Osbournes Podcast (as Deadline notes), Ozzy and his family were talking about TikTok when Ozzy said, “I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube.” Sharon Osbourne clarified Ozzy was talking about Spears’ dancing videos she posts on Instagram, and Ozzy continued, “Every f*cking day. It’s sad, very, very sad.”

Kelly Osbourne chimed in, “I know. I feel so sorry for her.” Sharon added, “Poor little thing” and Jack Osbourne jumped in, “Very sad indeed.” Sharon then said, “It’s heartbreaking.”

Well, Spears caught wind of all this and responded in an Instagram post shared yesterday, July 17.

In the lengthy written post, Spears defends Kate Beckinsale from some hate she has faced recently, and her post reads in part, “Not as bad as some of my comments saying it’s sad that I’m as old as I am and I’m dancing every single day on my IG !!! Number 1) I hardly ever dance … and number 2) I’m not poor at all !!! I have more ligature in my left toe than any grown man or woman on earth !!! […] I’m gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f*ck off !!!.”

Find Spears’ full post below.