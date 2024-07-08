britney spears
Getty Image
Pop

Britney Spears Vows To Remain Single For ‘As Long As She Lives,’ And Fans Think It Is For The Best

Usually Britney Spears sings, “Gimme More,” but when it comes to love she is humming another tune. Yesterday (July 7), the “Mind Your Business” singer seemed to make a public vow to never date again, and fans think that it is for the best.

On Instagram, Spears used an inspirational quote to share the message. “Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold,” read the quote. But the true message was listed below the graphic.

“Single as f*ck,” wrote Spears. “I will never be with another man as long as I live.”

However, it appears that after fans began to rally behind the star in the post’s comment section, Spears had a change of heart. If you visit the upload now, the caption has been removed and the comments have been turned off.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), supporters outlined their support. “I mean do we blame her. I don’t cause same,” wrote one user.

“Yes girl, just keeping twirling. Love you,” penned another.

“As she should,” chimed another.

Last year, Spears faced a messy divorce from her ex-husband Sam Asghari. According to reports, in May, Spears began dating Paul Soliz. Based on her latest, post-and-modify upload, the two have since split.

