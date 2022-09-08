Britney Spears is having a major moment right now. She’s fresh off the release of the Elton John collaboration “Hold Me Closer,” which represents her post-conservatorship music comeback. The song, a new take on John’s “Tiny Dancer,” immediately resonated with people: On this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, it had the biggest debut of the week, entering the chart at No. 6. Naturally, John is pretty happy about this achievement, both for himself and for Spears.

On Twitter yesterday, he wrote

Hold Me Closer is #6 on the Hot 100 (MY HIGHEST HOT 100 CHART POSITION IN 25 YEARS 🤩) and #1 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart!!⁰⁰I’m so grateful to all the fans who are loving & supporting this track – congratulations @britneyspears, you are a superstar!#HoldMeCloser pic.twitter.com/qjtpqF8O6X — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 7, 2022

Spears herself has yet to publicly address the song’s Hot 100 success, but she recently wrote about “Hold Me Closer” performing well on other charts, “Thank you to my fans for making my song number one for a week now !!!”

She has, though, expressed her gratitude to John on multiple occasions, like when she wrote last month, “You can bet your bottom dollar that THIS collaboration will heighten my year by joining your brilliant hands of play. Thank you for your [generosity] and just thinking of me to join you on such a brilliant song !!! How cool is it to be a background voice ON YOUR song !!! Sir Elton I did it thanks to your genius, creative, and legendary mind !!! I am so grateful !!!”