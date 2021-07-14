Britney Spears has spent almost a year trying to end her conservatorship, or least removing her father from controlling it. While the battle continues, Britney took a moment to show love to the #FreeBritney movement as it helped bring the latest chapter in the court battle to the national spotlight.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 @BritneySpears has addressed the #FreeBritney movement in court, saying: "It's because of them I am here today. It’s because of them I have the fucking strength to speak up against my family who have silenced me for years." — #FreeBritney Live (@FreeBritneyLive) July 14, 2021

“It’s because of them I am here today,” the singer reportedly said about the #FreeBritney movement in court on Wednesday. “It’s because of them I have the f*cking strength to speak up against my family who have silenced me for years.” She added, “The people who f*cking work for me even tried to sue my fans. MY fans, ma’am, NOT theirs.”

During a court hearing at the end of last month, she described the conservatorship as “abusive” and an arrangement that restricted her from enjoying the lifestyle she wanted. “I’ve been in denial,” she admitted during the hearing. “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back.”

The pop star also reportedly asked a judge to consider pressing charges against her father. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” she said, according to NBC News, adding that “this conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.” During the hearing, Britney also reportedly held back tears while telling a judge that Jamie would not allow her to drink coffee or take vitamins, which she described as “f*cking cruelty.” She added, “Their goal was to make me feel crazy and I’m not. And that’s not OK.”