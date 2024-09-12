Britney Spears didn’t physically appear at the 2024 MTV VMAs but she was there in spirit. Host Megan Thee Stallion recreated the outfit that the pop legend wore for her 2001 VMAs performance of “I’m A Slave 4 U,” while Sabrina Carpenter played a snippet of audio from “Oops!… I Did It Again” during her “Please Please Please” / “Taste” / “Espresso” medley. She also kissed an alien, but Spears wants to know why she didn’t make out with a girl.

Spears didn’t watch the entirety of the VMAs (to be fair, the ceremony was over three hours long), but according to People, “she did catch Carpenter’s performance on YouTube.” She shared her thoughts in an Instagram video.

“Why is she kissing an alien onstage? I adore her. I love her to death. I didn’t understand that part. Why didn’t she kiss a girl?” Spears said, a likely reference to her famous 2003 VMAs kiss with Madonna. “That was weird. But I also thought that the whole thing was kind of weird altogether.” It could have been a girl alien. Who knows!

In a recent video interview with W magazine, Carpenter was asked to name people she had a crush on when she was younger. “It’s funny, all the posters on my wall were women,” she said. “All my girl crushes were Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande.” She didn’t specify if Britney Spears made the cut, but it would be very relatable if a crush called something she did “weird.”

You can watch Britney’s VMAs recap here.