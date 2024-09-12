Sabrina Carpenter has owned the summer, so why not get a head start on fall by lighting the 2024 MTV VMAs stage on fire?

Carpenter began her performance seated in a suspended bench in front of a gigantic VMAs Moon Person while singing “Please Please Please,” her first-career Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 from her newly released LP Short N’ Sweet. She seamlessly transitioned into “Taste,” her latest single, and was joined by a real-life Moon Person and a blue alien. The alien and Moon Person were in the middle of a heated make-out session when Carpenter tossed the Moon Person aside to make out with the alien. It was a very VMAs spin on Carpenter’s “Taste” video co-starring Jenna Ortega.

Then, “Espresso.” Carpenter’s current hot streak started when she released “Espresso” in April, which has since peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100. At the VMAs, she flawlessly executed choreography with a large group of Moon People. She ended by lying in their arms.

Perhaps this was a preview for what to expect when Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour kicks off at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on September 23. See all of Carpenter’s upcoming tour dates here.

