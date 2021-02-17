Getty Image
Britney Spears’ Photo Of A Scrabble Board Has Fans Searching For Hidden Messages

Whenever Britney Spears has offered any sort of public statement about the legal situation surrounding her conservatorship, her words are often vague and don’t offer any real answers. Now, though, some fans think they may have found a hidden goldmine of information: Last night, Spears shared a photo of a Scrabble board full of tiles, which fans suspect contains some sort of covert meaning.

Spears issued her own challenge with the post, writing, “Can you find a word that isn’t actually a word ???? Sometimes it’s fun to make ones up !!!!” Indeed, there are some nonsense chains of letters that aren’t in the official Scrabble dictionary, like “abirv,” “tiuq,” and “pmal.” Fans think there’s more here than that, though, as the comments section of the post is filled with folks discussing (some probably jokingly) potential hidden messages. That spilled over onto Twitter as well, as there’s a lot of clue-hunting going on there, too.

Some fans think they have something with “tiuq,” which spells “quit” backwards, perhaps suggesting that Spears wants her father to quit his position as conservator or that she wants to leave music behind. “Pmal,” by the way, is “lamp” backwards, and similarly, “amgod” is also the reverse of “dogma.”

Look for clues yourself in Spears’ Instagram post above.

