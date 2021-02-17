Whenever Britney Spears has offered any sort of public statement about the legal situation surrounding her conservatorship, her words are often vague and don’t offer any real answers. Now, though, some fans think they may have found a hidden goldmine of information: Last night, Spears shared a photo of a Scrabble board full of tiles, which fans suspect contains some sort of covert meaning.

Spears issued her own challenge with the post, writing, “Can you find a word that isn’t actually a word ???? Sometimes it’s fun to make ones up !!!!” Indeed, there are some nonsense chains of letters that aren’t in the official Scrabble dictionary, like “abirv,” “tiuq,” and “pmal.” Fans think there’s more here than that, though, as the comments section of the post is filled with folks discussing (some probably jokingly) potential hidden messages. That spilled over onto Twitter as well, as there’s a lot of clue-hunting going on there, too.

Mel saw Britney Spears’ new post on IG and is currently trying to decipher a scrambled Scrabble board. Live look-in @melmower pic.twitter.com/lTwLEhQfv6 — Nard Dawg (@trevor_barnard) February 17, 2021

if anybody needs me, i’ll be decoding britney’s scrabble board like a clue from national treasure — tess (@imRHOMBERGundY) February 17, 2021

Trying to decode the scrabble post pic.twitter.com/ilXM6ZuhNy — Britney Fan 🌹 (@BritneyHiatus) February 17, 2021

Some fans think they have something with “tiuq,” which spells “quit” backwards, perhaps suggesting that Spears wants her father to quit his position as conservator or that she wants to leave music behind. “Pmal,” by the way, is “lamp” backwards, and similarly, “amgod” is also the reverse of “dogma.”

The only thing I have spotted was tiuq spells Quit backwards. Quit playing with me? 🤔 — Jeanelle Smuts (@jeanellesmuts) February 17, 2021

