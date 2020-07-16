Britney Spears’ personal struggles have unfortunately been a matter of public interest for years. The situation came to a head in 2019 with the #FreeBritney movement, in which fans pleaded for an end to Spears’ conservatorship. For those unfamiliar, “conservatorship” refers to the legal control Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has had over his daughter for years. He was granted this power after a series of troubling incidents in 2007 and 2008, which included Spears spending time in rehab, shaving her head, and being placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold. In the years since then, fans have expressed concern about Spears’ well-being under her conservatorship, which led to the 2009 creation of the fan-started “Free Britney” campaign. Although #FreeBritney has been around for years now, it gained massive public attention in 2019, as aforementioned. At the time, we published a timeline of everything that had led up to that point. A lot has happened since then, though, including some recent developments, so now is a good time to get caught up on everything that has happened over the past few months. If you haven’t read our previous recap, first give that a look here, then return to this page and read on to learn about everything that has happened since then.

September 9, 2019: Spears’ father steps down as conservator The singer’s father, Jamie Spears, stepped down as his daughter’s conservator, a position he had previously held since 2008. Spears’ longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, was named her conservator in a temporary capacity until January 31, 2020, an end date that has since been extended. Montgomery is currently Spears’ conservator, meaning she has the authority to make decisions about Spears’ personal life. However, Spears’ father maintains control over her finances. September 18, 2019; January 23, 2020; April 23, 2020 — Court hearings A hearing to review Spears’ conservatorship was set for September 18, 2019, but Spears was not present, while both of her parents were. Judge Brenda Penny issued no decisions on that day. Another hearing was set for January 2020, and it became the site of protests from Spears fans demanding that the singer’s conservatorship be ended. However, the full hearing was pushed back to April, and has since been delayed again to July 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. All temporary orders have been extended until August 22.