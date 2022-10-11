While it’s easy to see violence on TV, in movies, or online, it’s not something that everybody partakes in. A lot of people out there don’t know what it feels like to slap somebody, or to be slapped by somebody. Well, Britney Spears has experienced the latter and would love to partake in the former.

In an Instagram post shared last night, Spears reflected on the first time she was slapped, years ago by her mother after a night out with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. She wrote:

“I swear I’ve never slapped anyone my whole life !!! I WOULD GIVE ANYTHING TO SEE WHAT THAT FEELS LIKE … JUST SAYING !!! The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris and Lindsay dropped me off at my beach house with my babies !!! Kevin left me at that point, so I had a small beach house and my mother was watching Jayden and Preston … yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in she looked at me and slapped me so hard that I will never forget it !!! Psss since then I’ve always wondered what it must feel like to slap someone … GUESS I WILL NEVER KNOW !!!! Stay classy folks !!! This was all 15 years ago … I mean we’ve all grown up since then !!!”

Spears could be referring to a night in 2016, when a famous photo of Spears, Hilton, and Lohan was taken.

Find Spears’ post below.