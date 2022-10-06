In a September Instagram post, Britney Spears wrote about the lingering trauma from her conservatorship and how it is has been trying to get over it. She noted, “For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure.” Well, she got an apology from her mother Lynne Spears, who commented, “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you! Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

It turns out Britney isn’t buying that apology, which she has made explicitly clear.

In a new post shared last night (October 5), Britney wrote, “For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse !!! As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience… were either stoned or drunk of their asses !!! I was the mother f*cking Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free !!!! Years go by and he still puts me in a psych ward !!!! Not one mother f*cking person stood up for me !!! Mom take your apology and go f*ck yourself !!! And to all the doctors for f*cking with my mind … I pray you all burn in hell !!! Kiss my mother f*cking ass !!!!”

Find Britney’s post below.