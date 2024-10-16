What are Bruno Mars and Rosé up to?

The Blackpink solo star was spotted at one of his concerts in August, the same month she also wore a Bruno Mars shirt in a recording studio. Now, the pair are hanging out and playing drinking games together.

“So this was me hanging on for dear life after @roses_are_rosie introduced me to this Korean drinking game and got me saucy,” Mars wrote on Instagram. “Soon after, she tried to kiss me, and I was like ‘woah Rosie! what part of the game is this?’ She was like, ‘I ain’t playin games wit you anymore lil boy! Big Rosie bout that BIDNESS!’ Shaken, I replied ‘stop Rosie, I’m scared!’ But other than that, super chill night.” The “Die With A Smile” singer also included a photo of the two of them mid-game (the Apartment Game?) in a pile of hands.

Rosé shared her own recollection of their time together. “the night i taught bruno how to play a korean drinking game,” she wrote.

Mars’ collaboration with Lady Gaga is one of the biggest hits of his career (and that’s saying something from the guy who gave us “Just the Way You Are,” “Locked Out of Heaven,” and “Uptown Funk”). Could a song with Rosé, who just announced her debut album, be next?