Artists like Japanese Breakfast and John Legend have spoken out against he recent increase in anti-Asian racism and violence, and now BTS, perhaps the most popular Asian musical act on the planet, have added their voice to the conversation with a written message.

The statement, which was posted in both Korean and English on the band’s social media accounts, begins, “We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger. We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English. We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason. Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem.”

It goes on to conclude, “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”

Find the group’s full statement below.