It’s BTS Week on The Tonight Show, so last night, the group visited the program again for yet another performance. This time, they busted out a Map Of The Soul: 7 favorite “Black Swan,” singing and dancing in an outdoor cathedral being re-claimed by nature, like something out of The Legend Of Zelda.

For the first time this week, the group also sat down with Jimmy Fallon for an interview. They discussed their upcoming album Be, saying, “We poured in the emotions that we feel now, such as joy and sorrow, into this album. There are a lot of good songs as good as ‘Dynamite,’ so we hope that they can all make it onto the Hot 100 chart. Please look forward to it.” Fallon also asked the group if they would release any more English songs, but they skirted the question by asking the host, “Can you write the lyrics?”

Elsewhere during the chat, they reminisced about their last time on the show, buttering Fallon up by saying, “Every moment with Jimmy Fallon was special. It was special because we were with Jimmy.” They also looked back to their high school days, with RM sharing what he was like as a teenager: “I was kind of like a nerd, all about studying. I like to listen to rap music, like Eminem and Nas, but I was just like a good student.”

Watch clips from BTS’ Tonight Show appearance above.