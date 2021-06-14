Since getting their first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 a bit over nine months ago, BTS have become accustomed to spending time on top of the charts. Now, they’ve done it again: On the Hot 100 dated June 19, BTS’ “Butter” remains in the No. 1 spot for the third straight week. “Butter” is now tied with “Dynamite” for the group’s longest-running No. 1 song on the Hot 100, although since “Dynamite” had a break between its second and third weeks, “Butter” is the first BTS song to spend three consecutive weeks on top.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated June 19, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 14, 2021

.@BTS_twt's "Butter" is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for a third week. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 14, 2021

“Butter” staying at No. 1 comes thanks in part to the “Cooler” and “Sweeter” remixes of it, which came out on June 4 and therefore factored into the new chart, which reflects sales from June 4 to 10. “Butter” is the fourth No. 1 song from BTS, following “Dynamite,” “Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat),” and “Life Goes On.”

After learning the news of this week’s chart triumph, BTS once again shared a celebratory message with their fans, writing, “YES! #BTS_Butter is on top of the chart for three weeks in a row. Thanks #BTSARMY.”

🎉Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 3🎉 '3주 연속 빌보드 1위' 라는 믿기지 않은 대기록을 만들어주신 아미 여러분 정말 감사합니다 💜💛💜 YES! #BTS_Butter is on top of the chart for three weeks in a row. Thanks #BTSARMY 💜💛💜#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us https://t.co/UKX7F2RRZA — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 14, 2021

Elsewhere in the top 10 of this week’s chart, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” stays strong in the No. 2 spot for the third consecutive week. Her “Deja Vu” also remains in the top 10, at No. 9 this week.