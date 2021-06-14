Getty Image
BTS’ ‘Butter’ Becomes Their First Song To Top The Hot 100 Chart For Three Straight Weeks

Since getting their first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 a bit over nine months ago, BTS have become accustomed to spending time on top of the charts. Now, they’ve done it again: On the Hot 100 dated June 19, BTS’ “Butter” remains in the No. 1 spot for the third straight week. “Butter” is now tied with “Dynamite” for the group’s longest-running No. 1 song on the Hot 100, although since “Dynamite” had a break between its second and third weeks, “Butter” is the first BTS song to spend three consecutive weeks on top.

“Butter” staying at No. 1 comes thanks in part to the “Cooler” and “Sweeter” remixes of it, which came out on June 4 and therefore factored into the new chart, which reflects sales from June 4 to 10. “Butter” is the fourth No. 1 song from BTS, following “Dynamite,” “Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat),” and “Life Goes On.”

After learning the news of this week’s chart triumph, BTS once again shared a celebratory message with their fans, writing, “YES! #BTS_Butter is on top of the chart for three weeks in a row. Thanks #BTSARMY.”

Elsewhere in the top 10 of this week’s chart, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” stays strong in the No. 2 spot for the third consecutive week. Her “Deja Vu” also remains in the top 10, at No. 9 this week.

