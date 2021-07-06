Before “Butter,” BTS’ biggest chart hit in the US was “Dynamite,” which had spent three weeks in the No. 1 spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That personal best was broken by their latest hit, which continues its chart prosperity this week: On the Hot 100 dated July 10, “Butter” is No. 1 for the sixth consecutive week.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 10, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 6, 2021

It was also a big week for Doja Cat and SZA, whose collaborative single “Kiss Me More” rises from No. 4 last week to a new peak at No. 3 this week. The song is Doja’s second top-10 single as a primary artist, as well as her highest-charting single as a primary artist since her No. 1 hit “Say So,” which topped the chart in 2020.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran’s latest, “Bad Habits,” makes its debut on the chart at No. 5, making it his eighth top-20 single and his first since his 2019 Justin Bieber collaboration, “I Don’t Care,” which peaked at No. 2. Dua Lipa and DaBaby’s “Levitating” also stays in the top 10 at No. 4. As Pop Crave notes, it’s now the first song by a female artist to spend half a year (26 weeks) in the top 10 of the Hot 100.

