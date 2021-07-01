As if BTS hadn’t already blessed us enough with the massive summer jam that is “Butter,”the K-pop crew is gearing up to release another big single very soon. The forthcoming song is called “Permission To Dance,” and was co-written with none other than Ed Sheeran — a promising sign. According to the group’s label, the song has another well-known writer on it too. Johnny McDaid is a member of the one and only Snow Patrol, a Scottish/Northern Irish rock band who have been around since the late ’90s. Apparently, he’s back in the studio working with the band on their next hit, so if we get any “Chasing Cars” vibes, he’s the one responsible (McDaid has written songs with Sheeran before, and incidentally, is in a relationship with Courteney Cox).

“Permission To Dance” was announced as part of a CD release of “Butter” that also includes an instrumental version of both tracks. Slated for release next week, July 9th, the new song will presumably hit streaming services that day. And if that’s not enough BTS for you, don’t worry, there’s always more — the beloved band is officially getting immortalized in “Dynamite”-themed Funko Pop dolls, and a line of miniaturized Funko Pop keychains is also available. The world belongs to BTS, you and I are really just living in it at this point.