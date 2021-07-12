On July 13 and 14, BTS will enjoy a two-night run on The Tonight Show, guesting on both the Tuesday and Wednesday episodes this week. It turns out that when they visit Jimmy Fallon tomorrow, the group will still have the No. 1 song in the country: On the newest Billboard Hot 100 chart, dated July 17, “Butter” is still No. 1 and continues its seemingly unending run.

The song is now in its seventh week in the top spot. During the tracking week reflected on the chart (ending July 8), “Butter” enjoyed 29.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (an increase of 6 percent) and 10.8 million streams in the US. Additionally, it sold 108,800 copies.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 17, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 12, 2021

"Butter" drew 29.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 6%), 10.8 million U.S. streams, and sold 108,800 in the week ending July 8. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 12, 2021

The band wrote on Twitter, “We can’t believe this is really happening to us [crying emoji] Thank you SO MUCH x.”

🎉Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 7🎉 정말 믿기지 않는 7주 연속 1위 #BTS_Butter 😭

We can’t believe this is really happening to us 😭 진심으로 감사드립니다 x 7️⃣ 💜💛💜💛💜💛💜

Thank you SO MUCH x 7️⃣ #BTSARMY#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us #바통터치 #PermissiontoDance https://t.co/RhqdIlmch5 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) July 12, 2021

Aside from BTS, another group that’s excited about the success of “Butter” is the American Butter Institute. Alan Bjerga, the institute’s Chief of Communications, recently told Billboard, “My main reaction was, ‘Great!’ It obviously doesn’t hurt to have your product associated with the top band’s song of the summer. […] The future of US butter sales is in exports, and to have arguably the biggest band on the globe giving a thumbs-up in song can’t be anything but good.”