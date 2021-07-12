Getty Image
BTS' No. 1 Run Continues As 'Butter' Stays On Top Of The Hot 100 Chart For A Seventh Week

On July 13 and 14, BTS will enjoy a two-night run on The Tonight Show, guesting on both the Tuesday and Wednesday episodes this week. It turns out that when they visit Jimmy Fallon tomorrow, the group will still have the No. 1 song in the country: On the newest Billboard Hot 100 chart, dated July 17, “Butter” is still No. 1 and continues its seemingly unending run.

The song is now in its seventh week in the top spot. During the tracking week reflected on the chart (ending July 8), “Butter” enjoyed 29.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (an increase of 6 percent) and 10.8 million streams in the US. Additionally, it sold 108,800 copies.

The band wrote on Twitter, “We can’t believe this is really happening to us [crying emoji] Thank you SO MUCH x.”

Aside from BTS, another group that’s excited about the success of “Butter” is the American Butter Institute. Alan Bjerga, the institute’s Chief of Communications, recently told Billboard, “My main reaction was, ‘Great!’ It obviously doesn’t hurt to have your product associated with the top band’s song of the summer. […] The future of US butter sales is in exports, and to have arguably the biggest band on the globe giving a thumbs-up in song can’t be anything but good.”

