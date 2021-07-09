BTS’ hit single “Butter” is enjoying a tremendous run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the moment: It’s currently at six weeks at No. 1. That success is due in part to the various versions and formats of the song they’ve released. Today brings yet another “Butter” release and this one comes with a great bonus: The CD single of the track is out now, and it features an upbeat new song called “Permission To Dance,” which the band wrote with Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran spoke about the single in a June interview, saying, “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re super, super cool guys as well.” The previous collaboration to which Sheeran referred is the Map Of The Soul: 7 song “Make It Right,” which he also co-wrote.

Sheeran isn’t too far removed from his week-long residency on The Late Late Show, joining the program for comedy bits and performances. Now BTS are gearing up for a late-night residency of their own, as they’re set to spend back-to-back nights on The Tonight Show next week, on July 13 and 14.

Watch the “Permission To Dance” video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.