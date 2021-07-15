More involved visits from musical guests have become more and more popular in recent years. Cardi B co-hosted The Tonight Show in 2018. Dave Grohl did the same thing just a couple months ago. Ed Sheeran recently wrapped up a week-long stay on The Late Late Show. The latest artist to enjoy a multi-night late-night stay is BTS, who guested on The Tonight Show twice this week. Their first episode featured an interview with the group and a performance of “Permission To Dance.” For the second night, they brought their current No. 1 hit, “Butter,” to the show.

Like their rendition of “Permission To Dance” before it, the “Butter” performance was pre-taped for The Tonight Show. Instead of taking to a stage, the group got set up in a gigantic bridge at night, taking advantage of the water under them, the cityscape behind them, and lighting to create quite the visual scene.

On their first Tonight Show episode of the week, the group revealed that they haven’t actually met Sheeran yet despite the fact that they have now made multiple songs with him.

Watch BTS perform “Butter” above.

