Over the past couple years, BTS have appeared on The Late Late Show just about as often as James Corden has. The K-pop titans are on the program regularly, like a few weeks ago when they performed “Permission To Dance.” Sure enough, they were back on the program last night, this time taking to the streets to sing, dance, and otherwise do their thing.

In the show’s latest “Crosswalk Concert” segment, Corden got the crew ready by offering up some choreography suggestions, which the band quickly decided to eschew. Once it came time for the performances (aka a red light), the group took to the crosswalk, complete with minimal (but not really considering the circumstances) sets to perform “Butter,” “Permission To Dance,” and “Dynamite.”

As was noted in the video, this whole crosswalk thing came shortly after the group performed in front of 50,000 people at SoFi Stadium. Uproxx’s Caitlin White was there and she noted of the show, “Overall, the spectacle of the show was just as important as the music itself, and the show was a wonderful reminder that live music can mean so much more than just hearing the songs — it’s also about presentation and attention to detail. No detail was too small for BTS to take extra care about it at SoFi, so that even in a crowd of thousands, it felt like the boys’ pointed, encouraging remarks were specific enough to apply to individual fans as well as the stadium at large.”

Watch BTS’ “Crosswalk Concert” performance above.