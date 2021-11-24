After taking the world by storm with their music and earning several No. 1 singles, BTS have finally landed their first-ever Grammy nomination. On Tuesday, the Recording Academy revealed the K-pop supergroup had been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their track “Dynamite.” To celebrate, the boyband returned to The Late Late Show With James Corden to deliver a rendition of one of their other hit songs.

Taking the stage against a colorful screen to the wild screams of the live audience members, BTS gave a showstopping performance of “Permission To Dance” complete with very intricate choreography. The performance proves that, like BTS say in the song’s lyrics, they “don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk” — and they definitely did.

The song was released earlier this summer and, like several of their other songs recently, soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track was co-written by Ed Sheeran and Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol, and while BTS have collaborated with Sheeran on two occasions in the past, they’ve never actually gotten the chance to meet him. “We can’t believe that we haven’t met him yet and this is the second project with him, but we never met him,” they said in a recent interview.

Watch BTS’ “Permission To Dance” performance on The Late Late Show above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.