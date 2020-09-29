Now is a great time to be BTS. The K-pop mega-stars made history recently when “Dynamite” found its way to the top of the Hot 100 chart, they dropped a Tiny Desk performance, and the group members just got significantly more wealthy thanks to Big Hit Entertainment’s IPO. That all preceded another great week for the group, as they are set to take over The Tonight Show this week. They began last night, teaming up with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform “Dynamite.”

The group sang the song over a partially beatboxed instrumental from Fallon and The Roots, which was fleshed out with other instrumentation to make for a satisfying alternate version of the song. Elsewhere, the group gave a new performance of “Idol,” which saw the group taking over a large outdoor space to sing and dance to the song for a web-exclusive video.

“Dynamite” spent its first two weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100, but fell off thanks to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” However, the group managed to return to No. 1 this week thanks to a batch of “Dynamite” remixes.

Watch BTS perform “Dynamite” and “Idol” above.

