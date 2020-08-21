The BTS Army is perhaps the most fervent fan base in all of music, as they constantly help the group pull off impressive feats. Sure enough, BTS and their fans have done something else amazing today. This morning, the group debuted their new video for “Dynamite,” and it shattered YouTube records.

YouTube hasn’t released official numbers yet, but it has been reported that the “Dynamite” video had racked up 10 million views in just 21 minutes. That surpasses their own record previously set by their “On” video, which hit that same viewing figure in 65 minutes. Additionally, it has also been reported that the video broke another record: During the video’s premiere, there were apparently somewhere between 3 and 4 million concurrent viewers. That eclipses the previous record, which was set by Blackpink’s “How You Like That” video, which had 1.65 million simultaneous watchers.

The group told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe of the track, “This is ‘Dynamite’ — made of positive vibes, energy, hope, love, the purity, everything. Recording this song was really fun, and like Jin said, we’re going through difficult times so we tried to have more fun working on this song. We made this song in hopes of giving energy to the listeners. We’re glad this song turned out great and hope a lot of our fans can listen to it to receive the positive energy we tried to incorporate in the song.”

As of press time, about nine hours after the video’s premiere, it has around 53 million views.

Watch the “Dynamite” video above.