Doja Cat, BTS, And J Balvin Are Performing At The 2020 MTV VMAs

Award show season is going to be different this year, but the MTV VMAs are soldiering on. The show is set to take place on August 30, and now MTV has revealed who will be performing during this year’s ceremony: Doja Cat, BTS, and J Balvin. Those are just the first three performers who have been announced, as more are set to be revealed between now and the day of the show.

Of those artists, J Balvin has the most nominations with four. His Black Eyes Peas collab “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” is up for Best Collaboration, and he has three different songs nominated for Best Latin: Anuel AA’s “China,” Maluma’s “Queì Pena,” and his own “Amarillo.” Meanwhile, Doja and BTS each have three nominations — Song Of The Year (“Say So”), Push Best New Artist, and Best Direction (“Say So”) for Doja, and Best Pop, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography for BTS (all for “On”).

The show is actually set to take place in person at New York City’s Barclays Center after governor Andrew Cuomo gave MTV the go-ahead. However, given the pandemic, the event will have “limited or no audience.”

Find the full list of this year’s nominations here.